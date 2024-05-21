Finance Minister Pichai not happy with 2.5% growth projection

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Tuesday that the government could not be content with the projection of 2.5% economic growth this year, according to the government spokesman.

Chai Wacharonke said the Cabinet acknowledged the economic data of the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council in its weekly meeting on Tuesday.

On Monday the NESDC Office announced that GDP in the first quarter of this year grew 1.5% and the NESDC has lowered its projection for this year slightly to 2-3% from 2.2-3.2%, with 2.5% as the median value, mainly due to the risks posed by the ongoing US-China trade war and geopolitical conflicts.