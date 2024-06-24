Thai finance minister says economic growth to be driven to 3% this year

The new rules will offer investors tax deductions of up to 300,000 baht ($8,186) or up to 30% of their income with a holding period of five years, compared with currently up to 100,000 baht and eight years, respectively.

Thailand's main stock index closed up 0.79% on Monday, hovering near the lowest in three years and seven months.

The index has fallen by 7% so far this year, becoming Asia's worst-performing market. ($1 = 36.65 baht)

Reuters