The Plus One strategy: why global CEOs are choosing Thailand as Southeast Asia’s safest growth hedge

In the new geography of global business, the smartest headquarters no longer asks: “Where is the cheapest place to build?” It asks: “Where can we keep moving if the world suddenly changes?”

Increasingly, the answer is Thailand.

The kingdom is becoming the region’s ideal “Plus One” — a strategic second base for companies that want to complement operations in China, Singapore or other major hubs without losing access to Southeast Asia’s growth story. In a fragmented global economy, Thailand offers something rare: industrial depth, diplomatic balance and a business culture built around continuity.

Its advantage begins with the Eastern Economic Corridor. The EEC Office describes the corridor as Thailand’s key national platform for investment, innovation and high-technology development, supported by one-stop facilitation for investors. In practical terms, this gives CEOs a ready-made landing strip for advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure and next-generation supply chains.

The investment numbers show the strategy is already working. Thailand launched Thailand FastPass in June 2026, mobilising more than US$21 billion, or around 700 billion baht, in strategic high-tech investment. The programme coordinates eight government agencies and aims to cut approval and licensing timelines by 20-50%, reducing the bureaucratic drag between boardroom decision and factory floor.