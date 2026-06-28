ASEAN rises as a new beauty economy hub for global cosmetics

The global beauty industry is no longer being shaped only by Western markets. Southeast Asia, once seen largely as a follower of K-Beauty, J-Beauty and European brands, is now positioning itself as a beauty economy hub with growing influence over the direction of the global industry.

According to Statista, ASEAN’s beauty and personal-care market is expected to grow strongly, with market value projected at US$7.4 billion in 2026 before rising to more than US$9 billion by 2031.

Separate Statista projections show Indonesia, one of the region’s largest beauty markets, expanding from US$11 billion in 2026 to US$14 billion by 2031.

Thailand is also becoming an important part of this regional growth story. Krungthai Compass has valued Thailand’s overall cosmetics market, including domestic sales and exports, at more than 160 billion baht, or around US$4.79 billion.

The research house expects the market to continue expanding in 2026, supported by both domestic demand and exports, with total value projected to reach about 200 billion baht, or US$5.99 billion.

The domestic cosmetics market accounts for around 78% of Thailand’s total cosmetics sector and is expected to be worth about 160 billion baht in 2026. This underlines the strength of local beauty demand as a major engine for the industry.