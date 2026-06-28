ONWR orders dynamic water plan as Thailand rainfall is 12% below normal

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has disclosed the outcome of an urgent meeting with relevant agencies after natural hazard warning signs were detected from the start of 2026, with cumulative rainfall nationwide 12% below normal, except on the South’s west coast, where rainfall was 18% above normal.

Compounding the concern, the Thai Meteorological Department and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) forecast that dry spells could begin in some areas from the second week of July 2026, prompting an immediate order to adjust water management plans nationwide under the Dynamic Operation Curve, with agencies told to prioritise rainwater and retain water in reservoirs as a supplementary source in times of crisis.

Chayan Muangsong, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), said after chairing the Water Resources Management Steering Subcommittee meeting that monitoring of cumulative rainfall in 2026 from the start of the year to the present showed nationwide cumulative rainfall was 12% below normal, except on the South’s west coast, where cumulative rainfall was 18% above normal.

Current water conditions as of Tuesday (June 23, 2026) showed Thailand had total stored water of 44,794 million cubic metres, or 55% of capacity, 293 million cubic metres less than at the same time in 2025.