Six Fault Lines Rattling the Global Economy

The sixth fault line, and one the BIS regards with particular alarm, is the global sovereign debt overhang. Public debt has climbed from 60% of world GDP a quarter of a century ago to 100% today. Major economies — the United States, China, Italy, and Japan among them — carry debt loads that could leave governments with insufficient fiscal space to respond if a fresh economic crisis materialises.

Inflation's return and the fiscal trap

Central to the BIS report is a concern that inflation, once thought tamed, may re-entrench itself. Tight fiscal positions, periodic supply chain seizures, and renewed geopolitical shocks all threaten to reignite price pressures.

The bank's economists stressed that central banks must stand ready to act swiftly should inflation expectations show signs of becoming unanchored—and must not allow monetary policy to be bent to the purpose of easing government debt burdens.

The BIS welcomed the recent US–Iran ceasefire and the reopening of the Hormuz corridor as averting a worst-case scenario, though it cautioned that oil markets may require time to normalise fully.

Pablo Hernandez de Cos, director general of the BIS, was unambiguous about the urgency: "Policy-makers must act today, because delay will only raise the cost of adjustment tomorrow." His prescribed course covers three domains. On monetary policy, central banks must guard their independence and prioritise medium-term price stability.

On fiscal policy, governments must use periods of recovery to rebuild buffers and ensure that any emergency support measures are temporary and precisely targeted.

On regulation, supervisors must extend their oversight to non-bank financial institutions, which have grown into systemic actors — particularly through their large, leveraged positions in sovereign bond markets.

Frank Smets, acting head of the BIS's monetary and economic department, warned that this sovereign-financial stability nexus could make sharp sell-offs in government debt both more frequent and more severe.

Paiboon framed the macro outlook with equal bluntness: "Inflation must run higher than before, interest rates must stay elevated, productivity is already declining, and economic growth will be slower than we have been accustomed to."

The AI bubble question

The BIS also trained its lens on artificial intelligence, raising questions about whether the current investment surge is sustainable or speculative.

The report flagged circular financing structures within the AI supply chain — chipmakers and cloud providers taking equity stakes in AI laboratories, which in turn purchase services from those same backers.

Should returns on AI investment disappoint, this web of mutual dependencies could amplify a contraction in private credit. Supply chain bottlenecks and fierce competitive pressure risk producing overinvestment, the BIS warned, echoing the dynamics of previous technology bubbles.

Paiboon, however, struck a more optimistic note on AI's longer-term economic contribution. He cited US research suggesting that firms deploying AI are already achieving output-per-employee growth of two to three per cent annually, even before full adoption takes hold.

For investors, he urged a holistic view of the AI ecosystem — from energy infrastructure and semiconductors through to data centres, foundation models, and end-user applications — identifying energy, particularly nuclear, and data centre infrastructure as the most compelling layers at present, given the unrelenting capital expenditure of the major technology groups.

Thailand: neutrality as a competitive edge

For Thailand, the disorder presents not only risks but a distinctive strategic opportunity. Paiboon argued that the country's studied neutrality in the US–China rivalry positions it as an attractive destination for manufacturers and investors seeking to diversify away from geopolitical flashpoints — a dynamic already reshaping supply chain geography across Southeast Asia.

The government has set an ambitious target of reaching high-income status within 12 years, with GDP growth of 3% over the next four years underpinned by lifting the investment-to-GDP ratio to 30%.

On the domestic capital markets front, signals have been encouraging. The Thai equity market has outperformed global benchmarks so far this year, rising 22% against a 9% gain for world equities, trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of roughly 12 times — modest by international standards.

Two structural initiatives are expected to provide further support: the SET Jump+ (Value Up) programme, modelled on similar corporate value enhancement schemes in Japan and South Korea; and TISA, a permanent long-term equity savings scheme akin to the former LTF structure, expected to be enacted shortly.

"In an age of global disorder, Thailand has an opportunity — if we can seize it," Paiboon said. "Investment will not be as straightforward as before, and complexity has increased. But if you select the right sectors – energy, infrastructure, undervalued Old Economy stocks with solid dividends – there is still a golden opportunity for Thai investors."

The overarching message from both the forum and the BIS is the same: the rules that governed the global economy for the past three decades are being rewritten. For investors and policymakers alike, the imperative is to adapt — and to do so before the ground shifts again.



