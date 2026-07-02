Thai fresh durian exports to China exceed THB100bn in first half

Thailand’s fresh durian exports to China set a new milestone in the first half of 2026, with value exceeding THB100 billion and volume of more than 870,000 tonnes.

The result was attributed to the establishment of a quality management system across the supply chain, alongside strict enforcement of the “Four Nos” measures to prevent immature durian and contaminants.

The measures helped reinforce confidence among trading partners and speed up transport, supporting steady growth in Thailand’s agricultural sector as the country pursues a full-year export target of THB150 billion.

Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, said that during his first 90 days in office, he had accelerated an overhaul of the Thai durian export management system towards systematic whole-chain quality management.

The effort reduced inspection procedures and increased the time available for government trade facilitation, making Thai durian exports in the first half of 2026 smoother, with volumes rising noticeably.

Thailand had exported 53,665 containers of fresh durian to the People’s Republic of China as of Tuesday (June 30, 2026), with a volume of 872,237.24 tonnes and a value of THB100.07992 billion.

It was the first time the value of first-half durian exports had exceeded THB100 billion.

“The result shows that upgrading quality standards, risk management and government trade facilitation can restore confidence in the Chinese market and maintain the continuity of Thai durian exports.

The export value is expected to reach THB150 billion this year.”