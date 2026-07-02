Thailand on alert for heavier rain as depression strengthens

Thailand’s disaster authorities have warned that a tropical depression over the central South China Sea could bring heavier rain to several parts of the country from July 2-6, although the system is not expected to directly affect Thailand.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, through the National Disaster Warning Centre, said on July 2, 2026, that it had been monitoring weather information from the Thai Meteorological Department and other forecasting agencies. The depression was moving west-northwest over the central South China Sea.

The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm between July 4 and 6, before moving across Hainan Island and making landfall in southern China. The DDPM said the storm would not have a direct impact on Thailand’s weather.

However, the agency warned that from July 2-6, heavier rain may increase in the North, the upper Northeast and the Central region. Heavy rain is also expected to continue along the southern Andaman coast due to a fairly strong southwest monsoon covering the area.