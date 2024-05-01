Construction of two new Thai airports to start in 2027: AOT

The new airports will be capable of handling 40 million passengers annually.
The two feasibility studies cover investment potential, economic gains, financial returns, and environmental impact, AOT CEO Kirati Kitmanawat said on Wednesday.
Development of Andaman International Airport in Phang Nga province will cost around 75 billion baht with potential investment by airlines and private investors, he said.
The AOT has earmarked a 6,500-rai (1,040 hectares) plot in Khok Kloi district for the project. About 40% of the plot is already owned by the government, which will save around 2.5 billion baht in expropriation costs.
The AOT will rent the rest of the plot from the Treasury Department, which will be responsible for expropriating the land for the start of construction in 2027, Kirati added.
Construction will take around four and a half years, with the airport expected to open in 2032.
Lanna International Airport will be built on 6,500 rai in Ban Thi district, Lamphun province, at a cost of around 72 billion baht. Most of the plot belongs to private owners.
Kirati said construction would also start around 2027 but he did not give a completion date.
“The two airport projects will require a total budget of about 150 billion baht, with private investors invited to participate for the first time [in AOT airport construction],” said Kirati.
“Moving forward, AOT will devote its core budget to expansion of existing airports while the new airport projects will be funded in partnership with private investors.”
AOT’s existing expansion plan includes adding 200,000 square metres of terminal space at Suvarnabhumi Airport, a third passenger terminal at Don Mueang Airport, a new terminal at Chiang Mai Airport and expansion of Phuket Airport.