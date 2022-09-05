Thailand heightens its healthcare hub ambition with integrative medicine

Living with the Covid-19 pandemic, people start to recognize the equal importance of modern medicine and preventive practices in maintaining their good health and wellbeing.

Thailand has pushed toward providing comprehensive and holistic healthcare services to serve the rising consumer demand for the overall treatment of the body and mind.

In 2021, Thailand has been ranked 5th place in the world, and 1st place in Asia, in the Global Health Security Index by John Hopkins University for its pandemic response capacity.

The Health Care Index 2021 by CEO World magazine has ranked Thailand in 13th place based on overall health factors.

Affordable costs, high-quality medical professionals, world-class healthcare facilities and superb wellness services have propelled the demand for Thailand's medical and wellness services from abroad.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the value of medical tourism in Thailand amounted to around nine billion U.S. dollars in 2019 and was forecast to reach approximately 24.4 billion U.S. dollars in 2027, according to Statista. Among the most sought-after medical services are general medical care and surgeries, sophisticated orthopaedics, in vitro fertilization, dental care and physical check-up.