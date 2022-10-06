Fenton Whelan announce VIP roadshow to Thailand to showcase their £500m Park Modern Hyde Park development to Southeast Asian clients

The South East Asian roadshow is being led by Mr Lars Christiaanse, Sales & Marketing Director at Fenton Whelan. Appointments will be available from the 10th to the 12th October.

Park Modern will deliver 57 one to six bedroom residences, including spectacular lateral apartments, three trophy penthouses, mews houses and 2,800 sqm of 5-star hotel style amenities including a concierge, resident’s lounge, signature restaurant and cafe, porte cochère with valet parking, and a wellbeing floor with a 25 metre pool, gym, spa, cinema, and treatment salon.

Park Modern provides front row views over Hyde Park and Kensington Palace Gardens. The contemporary design by architect Lee Polisano of PLP Architecture represents Hyde Park’s finest park-side architecture to date.

Following its launch in the UK more than half of the apartments at Park Modern have already been forward sold off-plan. The phenomenal sales success, a reflection of the quality of the development and its prime location, has made Park Modern Prime Central London’s fastest selling and most successful luxury development in several decades.