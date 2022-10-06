Fenton Whelan announce VIP roadshow to Thailand to showcase their £500m Park Modern Hyde Park development to Southeast Asian clients
UK real estate developer Fenton Whelan is pleased to announce a special South East Asian roadshow to Thailand, Bangkok, (10th to 12th October 2022) showcasing to VIP clients their £500 million (GDV) Park Modern 18,000 sqm luxury development facing south over Hyde Park and Kensington Palace Gardens in Prime Central London.
The South East Asian roadshow is being led by Mr Lars Christiaanse, Sales & Marketing Director at Fenton Whelan. Appointments will be available from the 10th to the 12th October.
Park Modern will deliver 57 one to six bedroom residences, including spectacular lateral apartments, three trophy penthouses, mews houses and 2,800 sqm of 5-star hotel style amenities including a concierge, resident’s lounge, signature restaurant and cafe, porte cochère with valet parking, and a wellbeing floor with a 25 metre pool, gym, spa, cinema, and treatment salon.
Park Modern provides front row views over Hyde Park and Kensington Palace Gardens. The contemporary design by architect Lee Polisano of PLP Architecture represents Hyde Park’s finest park-side architecture to date.
Following its launch in the UK more than half of the apartments at Park Modern have already been forward sold off-plan. The phenomenal sales success, a reflection of the quality of the development and its prime location, has made Park Modern Prime Central London’s fastest selling and most successful luxury development in several decades.
Park Modern provides spectacular accommodation on nine floors, offering generous ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling glazing opening onto private terraces, giving residents a front row view of the park and city skyline.
A resident’s lounge and library compliments the 600 sqm signature restaurant and café. Below ground the wellbeing floor has a 16 sofa seat cinema, a state-of-the-art gym and an adjoining spa and leisure suite with a 25m swimming pool and jacuzzi, bordered by leisure decks with loungers, steam room, sauna, treatment room and salon.
Thannicha Chowiwatthana, Manger, International Sales and Marketing at Savills, Thailand says: “Front row on the park, Park Modern is perfect for those looking to enjoy an exceptional quality of life and wellbeing in the heart of Prime Central London. With a spectacular south facing aspect, Park Modern beautifully harmonises with the surrounding architecture and Hyde Park. The dedicated wellbeing floor gives residents space to retreat, relax and revive. Representing Hyde Park’s finest park-side architecture to date, Park Modern provides the most outstanding luxury apartments in London.”
Lars Christiaanse, Co-Founding Director of Fenton Whelan says: “This transformative, parkside development is a fusion of contemporary design and exceptional specification, Park Modern is a fresh, contemporary approach to the London market. Offering a truly elevated living experience overlooking Hyde Park, Park Modern offers a diverse range of residences with sizes, layouts and features to match every lifestyle- we are excited to be able to showcase this fantastic development to Southeast Asiain clients.”
Prices at Park Modern start from £2,200,000 approx. (THB 91 million). For further information on Park Modern contact Savills Tel: +66 (0) 2636 0300 or visit http://sav.li/parkml