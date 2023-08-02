Price of land in Bangkok, suburbs continues to increase, but at slower pace

Dr Vichai Viratkapan, acting director of GHB’s Real Estate Information Centre, said the price index of land without buildings in Bangkok and suburbs in the second quarter was 176.5 points, an increase of 6.2% year on year but down 2.4% quarter on quarter.

He said the rate of increase in land price in Bangkok and the suburbs was at a slower pace when compared to the five-year average price before Covid-19 and the previous quarter.

Land prices rose 14.8% compared to the average prices from 2015-2019 but increased by 4.1% from the first quarter.