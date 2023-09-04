Thai condo market should benefit from 'free visa' policy

Surachet Kongcheep, managing director of real estate market research firm Property DNA Co Ltd, believes that this policy will be beneficial for the Thai tourism industry, especially in attracting Chinese tourists back to Thailand in larger numbers. There has been a notable increase in Chinese tourists visiting Thailand from January to July, totaling approximately 1.853 million and the number is expected to exceed 5 million by the end of the year.

While the real estate market may not be performing well in their own country, some Chinese investors are still interested in investing in Thai properties. However, convenience plays a crucial role for them, and Thailand needs to make it easier for Chinese investors to do business here. Their domestic issues are something they will need to address themselves, he said.

Foreigners continue to be a significant group of condo buyers in the Thai market. Each year, foreigners account for approximately 10-15% of condo unit transfers in Thailand, which is a substantial portion. This is one of the key factors driving developers to focus on increasing foreign ownership in the market, as Thai buyers alone might not be sufficient to sustain the condo market in the long run.

According to data from the Thai Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives' Real Estate Information Centre for the first half of this year, Chinese buyers still dominate the foreign condo buyer market in Thailand. They accounted for the highest number of condo unit transfers, totaling 3,448 units, with a combined value of 16.99 billion baht, representing approximately 47% of all foreign condo transfers in Thailand during the first half of this year.