Thai property developers brace for challenges next year

Business operators believe they will have to adjust their strategies while the government extends the fee reduction measure for property transfer and mortgage registration for another year to stimulate the market.

Wongsakorn Prasitwipat, managing director of Property Perfect Plc, said that the real estate market next year was expected to transition to a "wait and see" mode. Entrepreneurs need to cautiously manage cash flow, cope with declining land stocks, and develop projects precisely to meet customers' demands, thereby reducing risks in dealing with rising costs, along with mortgage stock crises, he said.

In 2024, positive factors include having a government and prime minister from the business sector, potentially more business-savvy than previous leaders, he said. This is a hopeful prospect for business operators amid negative factors such as increased household debt, decreasing purchasing power, rising interest rates, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, he said.

The conflict in the Middle East indirectly affects energy prices, especially in the vulnerable oil-rich region, he said. Should tensions escalate, it would lead to higher oil prices, consequently raising construction material costs and transportation fees, triggering inflation and higher labour costs, he added.

Speaking of his company's investment plans, the focus will not be on condominium projects due to high risks compared to flat projects. Constructing buildings and waiting for their completion to transfer ownership requires a shift in focus towards flat projects, and increased international partnerships.