Confidence of property buyers crucial for sector to cope with economic volatility

The Thai property sector is expected to remain steady amid various challenges this year, especially the high rejection rate from financial institutions, and the impact of rising interest rate and household debt on consumers’ purchasing power, according to industry insiders.

The high interest rate has pushed up the price of construction materials, resulting in higher cost of project development.

“The interest rate is an important factor as a 1% rise could result in a 7-8% decline in people's purchasing power," said Uthai Uthaisangsuk, the chief operating officer of Sansiri Plc,.

However, Thailand’s tourism recovery and the government's economic stimulus measures are expected to help boost the growth of the property sector this year.