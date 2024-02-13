Rising higher: Origin Property announces new condo projects for 2024

During a media briefing on Monday, CEO Kriengkrai Kreebongkan explained that the restructuring has consolidated various condominium products under Origin, along with construction and marketing services.

The move has helped the business become more resilient and flexible, allowing it to meet the diverse demands of its clients.

Citing the stable but dormant market, he estimated that the country's condominium demand would remain at the same level as last year but would be centred on locations, services, and reasonable prices.

"Synergising all our operations as Origin Vertical will improve our innovation, designs and technology to build condominiums that meet all our targets in Bangkok and the surrounding area, as well as in major cities nationwide and in the premium luxury group," he said.

To mark its transformation, Origin Vertical plans to launch 14 new condominium projects worth 20 billion baht this year, with five opening in the first half of 2024.

Co-CEO Apisit Soonthronchukiat explained that the five new projects were valued at a total of 9.68 billion baht. Three are in the Bangkok area near the subway or skytrain lines, while two projects are in Phuket, where demand for second homes is on the rise due to the rapid growth of the local tourism industry.