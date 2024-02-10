Beauty of nature in focus at Banyan Group’s Phuket luxury project

Luxury brand “Laguna Lakelands" will be home to the largest international lifestyle community in Phuket, as the answer to booming demand.

Based on the theme “Balanced by Nature”, according to the group, the expansive landscapes will be designed in a harmonious blend of hillside, rainforests, botanical gardens, and tranquil lakeside and lagoon areas.

Ho Kwon Ping, the founder and executive chairman of the Banyan Group, pointed out that high-quality property was still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Russia, China or Europe, which was also an important factor.

“Phuket’s climate is perfect year-round. There are 13 international schools, 4 marinas, great hospitals and Phuket is within a 5- or 6-hour direct flight to over 40% of the world’s population", said Ho.

The chairman explained Phuket has become like the Mallorca of Asia, a sought-after lifestyle destination for people from all over the world. The island paradise province, besides being the most visited resort destination in Asia, has now become the most desirable place in Asia for families to settle and achieve a balanced lifestyle.

“Phuket now has two seasons, peak and very peak,” Ho added.