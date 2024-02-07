Two luxury residential projects coming to Phuket and Hua Hin

Worth over 8.5 billion baht, the projects promise to elevate the country's luxury residential real estate industry with world-class services, modern vibes and design.

Amar Lalvani, executive chairman of Standard International, said at a press conference in Bangkok on Tuesday that the company would assist Sansiri and CG Capital in developing the project under the brand The Standard Residences.

The Standard Residences, he added, highlight the distinct styles and standards associated with the Standard hotel brand. Complemented by unexpected yet exceptional services, these projects are an extension of the brand’s hotels, designed to meet the desires of guests who want to own a piece of this experience.

The decision to bring the branded residences strategy to Thailand came after the company saw significant growth in the luxury residences market around the world, including the Asia-Pacific region, where the branded residences market grew by approximately 216%.

Lalvani pointed out that the trend of branded residences increased as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which changed people's attitudes towards their lifestyle and work. The increased flexibility in their work and personal lives has altered their perception of hotels. Rather than looking for a place to stay, they are looking for a place to own and live in.