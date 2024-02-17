2023 saw big jump in foreigner investments in Thai condos

A total of 14,449 condominium units worth 73.16 billion baht were transferred to foreigners in 2023, the centre said. The number of units sold increased 25% YoY while the value of condos also increased 23.5% YoY.

Condos bought by foreigners accounted for 13.4% of all condos being transferred in 2023, said the REIC.

Foreign nationals who bought the most condominiums in 2023 were:

Chinese: 6,614 units

Russians: 1,260

US citizens: 631

Myanmar: 564

Taiwanese: 532

Britons: 486

French: 484

German: 474

Australians: 271

Japan: 266

Others: 2,867.

The REIC said one interesting finding is that Myanmar buyers, despite ranking fourth in the number of units bought, had the highest average price per unit at 6.6 million baht. Britons, meanwhile, bought the biggest rooms on average at 56.5 square metres.