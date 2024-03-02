Asset World launches major expansion after 'achieving 5 new highs in 2023'

The strategy follows the company's strong operating results in 2023, with total revenue of 19.011 billion baht, up 30.9% year on year and exceeding pre-Covid 2019 levels.

The new operating projects, with total investment of over 19 billion baht, will cover all business units, both hospitality and commercial, she said.

"Three significant projects have been approved by the board of directors and are ready to be presented to shareholders. These projects include high-quality properties in prime locations in two well-known tourist destinations: Bangkok and Chiang Mai," she said.

Other new projects include the EA Rooftop at The Empire, positioned as one of the world's largest rooftop F&B destinations, the Pantip Lifestyle Hub as a landmark for diverse entertainment activities, and the AEC Food Wholesale Pratunam, which will open later this year.

AWC will seek an additional 17 billion baht to support ongoing projects scheduled to begin this year. As a result, the total investment value for both new and ongoing projects is expected to exceed 36 billion baht this year, she said.

Meanwhile, as part of the growth-led strategy plan, she said the company aims to double the value of its asset portfolio within five years with a 126-billion-baht investment.