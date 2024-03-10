More Thai millionaires snapping up property abroad: CBRE

This move aims to "reduce risk" stemming from economic and political uncertainties both domestically and internationally.

While Thailand's overall economic and real estate market has yet to recover fully, the overseas property market, particularly in the sought-after location of London, United Kingdom, has regained popularity among Thai tycoons.

This resurgence is attributed to a significant number of Thai elites sending their children to study in the UK, particularly high school, leading them to spend an extended period of 7-8 years in the country.

Praphinleeya Phuengkhuankhan, head of the subsidiary residential sales department at CBRE (Thailand) Limited, revealed that the most popular destination among Thai investors in foreign real estate was the United Kingdom.