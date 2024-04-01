Developers expect govt stimulus for property market by mid-April

Watanapol Pholchiwin, president of the Chon Buri Property Developer Association, said he expected PM Srettha Thavisin to announce new stimulus soon.

He said Srettha, formerly CEO of property giant Sansiri Plc, had more property expertise than any of his predecessors so would know how to boost house and condo sales to stimulate the economy.

Thayat Kanchanachinda, president of the Rayong Property Developer Association, echoed industry expectations of impending measures.

He said he expected the government to introduce stimulus as proposed by the property developer associations.