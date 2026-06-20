Phuket Poised to Dethrone Bangkok as AssetWise's Revenue Crown

The 'Bang Tao Effect': Structural Modernisation

Underpinning this corporate confidence is a broader structural transformation known by market analysts as the "Bang Tao Effect". This term encapsulates the corridor’s evolution from a seasonal holiday strip into a self-sustaining luxury residential enclave, often described as the "Sukhumvit of Phuket".

Mirroring Bangkok’s prime central business district, the Cherngtalay and Bang Tao areas have matured into an integrated ecosystem of high-end hospitality, retail, and wellness infrastructure.

This expansion is anchored by the established Laguna Phuket resort community, a benchmark for collective estate management. Premium residential assets in these micro-markets consistently register annual rental yields exceeding 10%, supported by sustained demand from expatriates and long-stay travellers.

The "Bang Tao Effect" is, at its core, a story about permanent residency replacing seasonal tourism. Phuket now hosts 18 international schools, currently enrolling between 6,000 and 7,500 students as of the 2025–2026 academic year—a clear indicator of families committing long-term capital to the island.

Furthermore, five world-class marinas and one deep-sea port collectively receive some 1,500 vessels every year, serving as a leading indicator of the ultra-high-net-worth demographic now residing on the island. The island's healthcare infrastructure is expanding in kind, with a new 200-bed international-standard hospital under development in Kamala.

Geopolitical dynamics continue to reinforce this structural demand. By 2024, buyers from Russia and the CIS block accounted for approximately 25–30% of off-plan sales, while European purchasers (predominantly British, German, and Scandinavian) constituted another 25%.

This influx represents safe-haven capital reallocations from regions experiencing macroeconomic or political volatility. Long-term structural upside is further supported by major public infrastructure projects, including the planned Phase 2 expansion of Phuket International Airport by 2031 and the Kathu–Patong Expressway tunnel scheduled for 2030.

Financial Momentum and Capital Allocation

Following ASW’s acquisition of a 68.87% controlling stake in Rhom Bho Property (ticker: TITLE) in 2023, the joint entity commands a combined portfolio of 16 projects valued at 47,447 million baht ($1.38 billion).

Under this corporate arrangement, ASW oversees operations in Greater Bangkok, while Rhom Bho Property manages developments from Prachuap Khiri Khan southward under "The Title" umbrella brand, with 100% of these southern revenues consolidated into ASW’s group accounts.

For the full year 2026, the group is targeting total revenue of 12,500 million baht ($363 million)—a 32% year-on-year expansion from FY2025's 9,466 million baht ($275 million)—with Phuket assets expected to generate roughly half of this total. This target is underpinned by an all-time high of 26,760 million baht ($778 million) in scheduled group completions across both regions.

To sustain this pipeline, the firm maintains a land bank capable of supporting 50,000 million baht ($1.45 billion) in future development value over the next five to ten years, backed by a 3,000 million baht ($87 million) capital expenditure budget earmarked for Phuket land acquisitions.

First-quarter results for 2026 confirmed this strong trajectory, with group revenue rising 20% year-on-year to 2,162 million baht ($63 million) and net profit increasing 14% to 230 million baht ($6.7 million).

The shared brand operations in Phuket contributed 62% of the quarter's 6,854 million baht ($199 million) total presales, highlighted by a 227% surge in Rhom Bho Property’s standalone sales revenue to 516 million baht ($15 million).

Sector Maturity and Outlook

Asked whether Phuket's residential market might be approaching saturation, Kromchet was emphatic in his rebuttal. "Many people ask if Phuket is saturated. I think we are still far from that; this is just the beginning."

Phuket's residential market has seen more than 45,066 new units launched since 2021, with 72 new residential projects launched by the end of 2025 at a combined investment value exceeding 81,643 million baht ($2.37 billion).

Market data from Colliers International Thailand indicates that the island market is expected to remain highly resilient throughout 2026. Phuket's villa sector recorded a transaction increase of more than 20% during 2025, supported by 1,263 new villa launches and a cumulative sales rate of 76% for luxury properties priced above 90 million baht ($2.6 million).

For ASW and its partner, that maturation is precisely the opportunity. After fifteen years of island-specific operational expertise—understanding Phuket's eight-month rainy season, coastal building regulations, shadow patterns, and foreign buyer psychology—the shared brand carries an entrenched competitive moat.

"Others are just beginning to scout Phuket," Kromchet noted. "We have the island-specific operational data. You cannot replicate that experience from a spreadsheet in Bangkok."



If these projections prove correct, the southern island province that once appeared as a secondary market on ASW's corporate map will firmly establish itself at the very top of it.

