Thailand Faces Japan-Style Housing Crisis as Unsold Stock Tops 213,000 Units

A toxic mix of record household debt, strict lending criteria, and a severe demographic slowdown leaves Bangkok's property market heavily oversupplied.

The accumulated inventory of unsold residential properties in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces is projected to surge to an unprecedented 213,000 units by the end of 2026, triggering warnings that Thailand is on the brink of a chronic, Japan-style vacant housing crisis.

Industry analysts attribute the looming property glut to a severe contraction in consumer purchasing power. This downturn has been exacerbated by historically high levels of household debt, sluggish economic growth, and significantly tightened lending criteria imposed by commercial banks.

Compounding these immediate economic headwinds is a profound structural shift in Thailand’s demographics. A declining birth rate, coupled with a rapidly ageing society, means the country's working-age population—the bedrock of the domestic property market—is in permanent decline.

Experts warn that without immediate intervention, Thailand risks inheriting a vast landscape of abandoned properties, mirroring the infamous “Akiya” (vacant home) crisis that has plagued Japan for decades.

A Glaring Supply-Demand Mismatch

According to reporting by Krungthep Turakij journalist Budsakorn Phoosae, Thai property developers aggressively launched new projects between 2016 and 2023.

During this period, condominiums, detached houses, and townhomes sprouted across the Greater Bangkok area at an average rate of over 100,000 new units per year.