Thai association signs fintech cooperation agreement with Hungarian counterpart

The forum also featured discussions on the future of blockchain technology and the financial sector with the participation of Tamás Czeglédi, professional lead of the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition, and Chonladet Khemarattana, president of the Thai Fintech Association, the embassy added.

Speaking during the event, Chonladet said e-commerce, electronic payments via mobile phones and cryptocurrencies are growing fast in Thailand so there should be cooperation with foreign nations for further developments.

He added that Chainalysis, which is an American blockchain analysis firm headquartered in New York City, reported in September that 20 per cent of cryptocurrency holders around the world live in Thailand and Thailand was ranked fifth on the list of countries that accepted use of cryptocurrencies.