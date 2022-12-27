Seven key trends expected to influence financial services in 2023

The prediction by the world's leading financial services firms is included in Mambu's annual "Partner Predictions" report, which highlights the top financial trends expected to influence the industry in 2023 as businesses try to survive and thrive in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

The report features insightful commentary from industry leaders from the fintech and financial services sectors, including executives from AWS, Backbase, Deloitte, Google Cloud, and others.

The participants share their perspectives on key issues that will shape the financial services sector in the coming year.

Mambu pointed out that banks' focus on the payments theme will shift next year, with a greater emphasis on developing their own interface.

Rather than integrating their products into external platforms, this type of payment makes users more engaging, relevant, and interesting in order to increase brand loyalty.

Four other trends and issues expected to have a significant impact on the Asia Pacific financial services industry include the low code/no code approach, big tech in banking, environment, social, governance (ESG) and ethical impact finance, and the growth of data unlocking.

According to Mambu's report, the low code/no code approach will empower digital banking teams to quickly protoype and launch without the need for complex development processes and specialised coding skill sets.

Many major Asian technology companies, such as Grab, Aeon, and the SEA Group, are now part of conglomerates with digital banking licences. This move by big tech will put pressure on banks to accelerate digital transformation.