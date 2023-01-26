Five healthy digital habits for 2023 from Kaspersky 

Transfer documents to a safe place

With the development of digital services, scans and electronic versions of documents are now used as often as their paper originals. This raises a reasonable question - how to store electronic versions so they remain safe and do not fall into unwanted hands? You can create a folder on your computer or upload them to a password-protected cloud - but both of these options are potentially insecure and can lead to the loss of personal data.

A secure alternative would be to store documents in a password manager app. Modern password managers are capable of storing more than just passwords or banking data. Now, these are full-fledged encrypted electronic storages where you can upload scans, PDFs and other important documents that you want to protect. This can also include medical records and telephone addresses, as well as any documentation or files related to work and business.

At the same time, such storage services are many times safer compared to more traditional storage locations, because they are specially encrypted, and can be decrypted only with the help of one master password, which should only be in the user’s head.

Learn more about child’s hobbies on the Internet with kids

Today, children have digital devices in their hands from an early age - about five years old. For a child’s path to the digital world to be safe and interesting, it is important to teach and share with them the rules of online safety from childhood. To make such talks more enjoyable and interesting, parents can use games and other entertaining formats.

Another tip for the New Year is to dive deep into your kids’ online interests. For instance, parents can ask about a favourite series, or listen to music tracks together so you can both together learn some secure practices to stay safe online. There is also a range of child safety software that can help parents learn more about kids’ hobbies and help kids develop healthy digital habits from an early age.

“Privacy and security are not a result, but a process. Just like you cannot get fit or become a healthy-eating person overnight, securing your account and digital footprint also requires some dedication. However, small steps such as creating unique passwords for different accounts and using advanced tools like password managers can greatly boost your privacy while making this task much simpler. And there’s no better time to start a new, more secure digital life than in the New Year,” commented Vladislav Tushkanov, Lead Data Scientist at Kaspersky.