Thai executives closely attuned to sustainability, survey finds

The survey interviewed 1,476 executives in 16 markets worldwide, including four in Asia: Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, a report on the survey said.

"Executives in Thailand, Singapore and Germany paid attention to environmental, social and governance principles despite economic issues," Google Cloud Thailand country manager April Srivikorn said on Thursday.

She said 85% of Thai executives are aware that customers are likely to cooperate with brands that pay attention to sustainability.

"Meanwhile, 84% believe that a delay in sustainable development will have an impact on their organisations," April said.

She added that 76% of executives who did not pay attention to sustainability were facing challenges achieving sustainability goals.

Many Thai executives are being pressured to focus on increasing revenue and creating closer relationships with customers, she said.