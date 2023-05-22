Dark cloud over ChatGPT revolution: The cost

OpenAI bled around US$540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and says it needed $100 billion to meet its ambitions, according to industry media The Information.

“We’re going to be the most capital-intensive startup in Silicon Valley history,” OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman told a panel recently.

And when Microsoft, which poured billions of dollars in investment into OpenAI, is asked about how much its AI adventure will cost, the company answers with assurances it is keeping an eye on its bottom line.

Building something even near the scale of what OpenAI, Microsoft or Google have on offer would require an eye-watering investment in state-of-the-art chips and recruiting prize-winning researchers.

“People don’t realize that to do a significant amount of AI things like ChatGPT takes huge amounts of processing power. And training those models can cost tens of millions of dollars,” said Jack Gold, an independent analyst.

“How many companies can afford to go out and buy 10,000 Nvidia H100 systems that go for tens of thousands of dollars apiece?” asked Gold.

The answer is pretty much no one and in tech, if you cannot build the infrastructure, you rent it and that is what companies already do massively by outsourcing their computing needs to Microsoft, Google and Amazon’s AWS.

And with the advent of generative AI, this dependency on cloud computing and tech giants deepened, leaving the same players in the driver’s seat, experts warned.