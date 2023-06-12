How the digital revolution is shaping the future of Thai education

Wong shed light on both the challenges and the exciting innovations that will shape the future of education.

“In the digitalised era, one of the key challenges is ensuring that users, particularly teachers, can easily adapt to new technologies,” he said. “Many schools still rely on traditional tools, so it is crucial for us to develop user-friendly solutions with a low learning curve.”

Maxhub seeks to ease the learning curve by providing teachers with training conducted by its local business development team and partner networks.

“Our aim is not just to sell the product but also to ensure that users can effectively utilise it to simplify their work,” Wong said.

Meanwhile, the shift to the cloud has brought about a new way of delivering coursework. Teachers now upload their coursework to the cloud, making it accessible to students and other teachers in the classroom. This automation streamlines the process, allowing teachers to prepare coursework just once and share it with multiple classrooms.