How the digital revolution is shaping the future of Thai education
Education is undergoing a profound transformation in this era of rapid digital progress. To gain insights into the challenges faced in this new landscape, we sat down with Andrew Wong, product manager of Maxhub, a leading provider of smart classroom solutions.
Wong shed light on both the challenges and the exciting innovations that will shape the future of education.
“In the digitalised era, one of the key challenges is ensuring that users, particularly teachers, can easily adapt to new technologies,” he said. “Many schools still rely on traditional tools, so it is crucial for us to develop user-friendly solutions with a low learning curve.”
Maxhub seeks to ease the learning curve by providing teachers with training conducted by its local business development team and partner networks.
“Our aim is not just to sell the product but also to ensure that users can effectively utilise it to simplify their work,” Wong said.
Meanwhile, the shift to the cloud has brought about a new way of delivering coursework. Teachers now upload their coursework to the cloud, making it accessible to students and other teachers in the classroom. This automation streamlines the process, allowing teachers to prepare coursework just once and share it with multiple classrooms.
Asked if this technology was being widely adopted by schools and universities, Wong said it depended on each institute’s facilities and available budget. Typically, schools with a limited number of multimedia rooms have faculty members sharing the cost. These rooms are booked in advance, making the adoption of smart classroom technology high. The popularity of these rooms is prompting schools to invest more in their audio-visual (AV) solutions. While smaller smart classrooms can accommodate around 20-30 people, larger lecture halls can deliver lessons to 100-200 students.
As for exciting innovations that will change the future of the classroom, Wong revealed that Maxhub is working on a new teaching aid – an innovative plug-in that utilises AI technology. The plug-in will be built into intelligence panels, assisting teachers in coursework preparation. With this feature, teachers will have access to a research helper powered by AI. When preparing coursework, teachers can simply ask for figures or references, and the plug-in will provide the information along with the source. This will significantly reduce time spent on research, allowing teachers to focus on course content creation.