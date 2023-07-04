Need retail therapy? Immerse yourself in Central’s new shopping platform C-Verse

The CRC Immersive Retail Platform (C-verse), which was launched on Monday, seamlessly integrates offline, online, social media, live streaming and the virtual world to create an immersive shopping experience.

It is powered by cutting-edge technology and Generative AI, offering limitless channels for business partners to showcase their products and services.

The introduction of C-verse aligns with Central Retail’s plan to build an entire ecosystem that makes it a top next-generation omni-retailer in Asia under its CRC Retailligence strategy.