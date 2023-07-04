Need retail therapy? Immerse yourself in Central’s new shopping platform C-Verse
Central Retail, Thailand’s top retailing platform, has solidified its position as an industry leader by offering a new immersive shopping platform called C-Verse.
The CRC Immersive Retail Platform (C-verse), which was launched on Monday, seamlessly integrates offline, online, social media, live streaming and the virtual world to create an immersive shopping experience.
It is powered by cutting-edge technology and Generative AI, offering limitless channels for business partners to showcase their products and services.
The introduction of C-verse aligns with Central Retail’s plan to build an entire ecosystem that makes it a top next-generation omni-retailer in Asia under its CRC Retailligence strategy.
Natira Boonsri, Central Retail’s chief commercial officer, said the company is dedicated to enhancing its business and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
“This platform transcends the concept of omnichannel, offering customers an unprecedented shopping experience,” Natira said.
“With just a few taps, customers can immerse themselves in a virtual store, explore products on 3D shelves, and engage in 360-degree experiences. Generative AI features like personal shoppers and avatars provide real-time advice, while the AR Mode bridges the gap between online and offline, adding an element of fun through shopping, photography, and gaming," she added.
C-Verse will initially focus on Tops Club, with plans to expand the platform to other businesses within its portfolio, including beauty products, home goods as well as renowned European department stores like Italy’s La Rinascente. The aim is to connect people across the world and offer a shopping experience that is accessible from anywhere.
With customisable avatars, customers can browse products, add items to their carts, make secure payments and receive their purchases at their doorstep within a day or two.
The C-Verse offers four key features:
• Product Highlight Icon: Virtual influencer “Paproud” recommends more than 20 highlighted products in a practical setting.
• Chatbot “Annie”: Shoppers can engage with ChatGPT-driven companion Annie who responds to user questions in real time, ensuring an interactive and enjoyable shopping experience.
• Mini Game: A treasure hunt where players collect NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) to redeem special prizes in both virtual and AR modes.
• Photobooth: Users get to capture memorable moments with friends, family or even Paproud in iconic locations and share them on social media.
The Cloud infrastructure for the C-Verse app is supported by Huawei Cloud, ensuring a smooth connection between the platform’s real and virtual worlds. This collaboration not only provides a user-friendly system but also opens the door for future innovations.
Dr Chawapol Jariyawiroj, president of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), said he was excited about the partnership, highlighting Huawei’s global leadership in ICT infrastructure and cloud solutions.
Natira, meanwhile, expects C-Verse to be well-received and expects more than 30,000 downloads by the end of the year.
To learn more about C-Verse, visit c-verse.io or download the application from App Store or Google Play.