Going digital and electric seen as solutions to climate change

Stephane Nuss, president for Thailand, Myanmar and Laos of digital automation and energy management firm Schneider Electric, was speaking at the summit being held at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Bitec).

“Our aim in holding the innovation summit is to enable people to cooperate and overcome climate change,” he said, adding that digital technology is already playing an important role in everyone’s daily life through e-commerce, internet banking, global positioning system (GPS) and chatbots,

The world is shifting from fossil fuels to more environmentally generated electricity to be used in residences, buildings, hotels, factories, and transportation, he said, noting that the consumption of electricity has risen over the past 20 years, and will rise further.