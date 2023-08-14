Heads in the cloud: AWS offers range of digital options for SMEs

This means that while AWS consistently builds infrastructures and develops software and solutions, the company provides excellent innovations and operations that are in sync with the local landscape.

“We know Thailand is not the same as North America, and that we must localise and bring many of these services into the country. So, where it makes sense, we're localising our offerings, investing in local zones to provide single-digit millisecond latency applications to customers across the country," he explained.

Whether it's building a security architecture that's aligned with customers' risk postures and organisations, AWS has security specialists and is happy with experimenting with a new product that clients want to build.

"So, we are very focused on ensuring that we provide local support and local language as close to the customers as possible while also being culturally accommodating to those customers," he said.

VARIOUS CLOUD JOURNEY

With all public and private sectors participating in the cloud journey at different levels, AWS believes that the cloud industry is not a winner-take-all market.

As a result, the company is also very focused on developing a business ecosystem with others. This is to assist its customers at all stages and mindsets in terms of their appetite for cloud service.

“There are those who are really early adopters and those who are a little less aggressive and maybe a little more risk averse,” he pointed out.

Besides, McNamara said that in order to complete the cloud journey, local workforce training is required, as there are still many skill gaps in Thailand and the region.

In this regard, AWS provides training not just for AWS potential cloud customer bases, but also to all potential customer bases, including individuals who have yet to enter the workforce and people who want to access cloud the curriculum remotely in their free time.

GENERATIVE AI INTEGRATION

Machine learning and artificial intelligence have been at the core of Amazon services since 1995 and when it comes to generative AI, AWS is excited about what it is seeing in that space and the capability it offers.

"And, once again, in terms of how we approach the space, we're sticking to our core principles at Amazon, the fundamentals that we believe all customers want and will always want: choice, convenience, and lower prices. So, in terms of options, there has been a lot of discussion about Open AI, ChatGPT, and so on," he said, adding that by providing additional Large Language Model (LLM) options, customers will be able to choose the right LLM to support their specific use case and needs.

Meanwhile, AWS offers a managed service offering that handles the heavy lifting of route management as well as the infrastructure that supports Gen AI capability in accordance with data sovereignty laws.

SME SOLUTIONS

Apart from providing a comprehensive cloud ecosystem, McNamara pointed out that AWS has become much more focused on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment in the last 3 years.

He explained that when he first joined AWS around nine years ago, there was no specific SME strategy in place. However, AWS is well aware that the path that SMEs will take to use AWS differs greatly from the path that a startup will choose.

"Since most startups have in-house developers who create technology, they will use native AWS services. SMEs, for the most part, will not. So, SMEs will turn to technology solutions to meet their specific needs," he said.

As a result, the focus for SMEs is on the solutions that are available, how to build a portfolio of solutions on AWS, and how to effectively market those solutions to SMEs so they can procure AWS at scale, he added.

“Asean and Thailand are exciting regions for AWS to contribute cloud innovation and technology to support each country’s momentum towards transforming into a smart economy, one that has to be smart in terms of gross domestic product,” he concluded.