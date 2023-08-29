‘Turing Night’ film screening reflects on AI's impact and future

The event aimed to foster collaboration and discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) advancements and governance.

The event featured an exhibition, networking reception, a panel discussion on AI, and a screening of the film “The Imitation Game”, which is based on the life of cryptanalyist Alan Turing and highlights the historic developments in computing since the Enigma code was cracked in the 1940s.

The British Chargé d’Affaires to Thailand, David Thomas, spoke of the collaborative spirit between the UK and Thailand in promoting ethical and beneficial AI development and emphasised the potential of AI in addressing global challenges while also underscoring the need for caution.

Dr Clare Walsh, director of Education at The Institute of Analytics, expressed a balanced perspective on AI’s impact, urging caution while acknowledging its potential for solving critical issues. She mentioned concerns about the unknown consequences of AI, drawing parallels with negative outcomes observed in social media.