Digital business gets a boost in Thailand through increased AI

According to Prae Damrongmongkolkul, country director of Meta Thailand, the community on Meta's platform continues to grow, with more than 3.88 billion people worldwide currently using apps within the ecosystem every month, 65 million of them in Thailand.

More than 200 million businesses are also being driven through Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DM.

Meta's business direction in Thailand for this year emphasises three main strategies that drive business and industries. These are:

1. The growth of video content, especially short videos like Reels.

2. The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for business in all service dimensions.

3. Creating closer connections and personalised responses to individual needs and one-on-one interactions that create brand intimacy through trends and business messaging.

The so-called Metaverse remains a long-term plan, Prae says, with Meta continuing development in both hardware, such as the introduction of headsets, as well as software that will invest in developing experiences, virtual reality, augmented reality, and related apps. It is expected that this year will see the addition of more than 500 apps, as well as increased investment in AR that will form the foundation of the Metaverse in the future.

Prae added that Reels has grown by leaps and bounds and has become the most popular and widely consumed content type among users. It has transformed into the fastest-growing content type in the Asia-Pacific region and in Thailand.