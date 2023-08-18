SCB DataX holds an event on "Generative AI: Harnessing Its Potential Responsibly"

The event was aimed to educate employees in SCBX and those interested on "Generative AI", a topic that is causing major global transformation, to shed light on what Generative AI is, including its positive and negative impacts as it is the current trend and is being increasingly and widely used in various sectors such as business, education, and social.

Three key topics were the headliner: "Generative AI and How to Reimagine Business," followed by "The State and Challenges of Thai Language Processing for NLP and Gen AI" and "AI and Education," and a panel discussion on "AI – The Opportunities, Risks, and Required Controls for Good Use of AI."