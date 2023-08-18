SCB DataX holds an event on "Generative AI: Harnessing Its Potential Responsibly"
SCB DataX Co., Ltd., a provider of business analytics to enhance competitiveness through leveraging big data, data science, and artificial intelligence under SCBX Group, held an event on "DataXperts: Generative AI: Harnessing Its Potential Responsibly."
The event was aimed to educate employees in SCBX and those interested on "Generative AI", a topic that is causing major global transformation, to shed light on what Generative AI is, including its positive and negative impacts as it is the current trend and is being increasingly and widely used in various sectors such as business, education, and social.
Three key topics were the headliner: "Generative AI and How to Reimagine Business," followed by "The State and Challenges of Thai Language Processing for NLP and Gen AI" and "AI and Education," and a panel discussion on "AI – The Opportunities, Risks, and Required Controls for Good Use of AI."
Featured in the event were esteemed AI experts at the industry forefront from leading domestic and international organizations: Pailin Chuchottaworn, Chairman/ Independent Director, Global Power Synergy Plc., Shuki Idan, CEO, SCB DataX, Dennis Thorsten Trawnitschek, Chief Technology Officer, SCBX, Andy Lees, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG X), Assoc. Prof. Sarana Nutanong, Dean of School of Information Science and Technology, Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (VISTEC), Bhavna Rawlley, Sustainability Data & AI leader l Responsible AI, Accenture, and Gerry Chng, Executive Director in Deloitte's Cyber Risk Advisory practice.
The speakers exchanged knowledge and insights and explored opportunities in the future world through harnessing Generative AI's limitless potentials.
The discussion also involved the responsible application of Generative AI to the business, education, and social sectors and controls of its use to minimize risks and adverse impacts from improper use of technology.
The aim was to establish a foundation and pave the way to the future, propelled by the technology whose impact is deepening both creatively and negatively across various industries which is an issue that draws global focus and attention as Generative AI continues to grow its potential and intelligence.
The event recently took place at SCB Academy, SCB Park Plaza.