Multinationals will be impacted by unmanaged digital sovereign risk by 2025

Brian Prentice, VP Analyst at Gartner said, "For the last 30 years, multinationals have been managing business operations against the backdrop of assessing risk from the economic and political environments of the countries they operate in. They now need to expand sovereign risk to include digital to avoid any potential fallout as it increasingly fragments along national and regional lines."

According to Gartner, digital sovereignty is the ability of a government to realize policy without impediments imposed by the digital regulations of foreign governments directly on their citizens and domiciled businesses, including those exercised through digital giants under regulatory control.

"As more countries pursue sovereign digital strategies, what emerges is a complex array of trans-jurisdictional regulatory obligations, tariff restrictions, import/export bans, country specific technology protocols and local content requirements," said Prentice. "Given digital's critical role in business operations, executives must understand digital sovereign risk and its impact on business conditions."

Gartner highlights three key areas impacted by digital sovereign risk that must be managed to avoid potential revenue loss, brand damage or legal action.