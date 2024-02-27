Tech Trends 2024: Security remains top priority; IT management funding shifts

Over 700 IT leaders globally, spanning diverse industries and regions, participated, aiding our insights into evolving technology use and trends.

Here, we highlight key findings and trends from the report and how these results have changed over time.

Security remains a top funding priority

It is no surprise that security remains a top funding priority for IT leaders, but our data shows that security has become even more important than it was in previous years. This year, 50% of survey respondents said it was one of their top three funding priorities, increasing 5 points from last year, which is much larger than most changes we see from one survey to the next.

However, if we dive deeper into the security category, we see some of the same inconsistencies we have seen in the past. With threat intelligence, detection and response being the top IT security funding priority, it’s interesting that security awareness training and hiring security or compliance staff remain among the lowest priorities in most regions. Third-party or supply-chain security also remains near the bottom when it comes to funding, despite the global attention that supply-chain threats have garnered over the last few years.

Overall, a third of respondents prioritize funding for threat intelligence, detection, and response and cloud security. Those in APAC trade network security for data protection, privacy, and sovereignty and disaster recovery. This begs the question, are some aspects of security underfunded?