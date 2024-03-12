Microsoft CEO aims for speech to inspire Thais to apply tech advances

Satya Nadella, age 56, was born in Hyderabad, India. He received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka in 1988, and a Master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1990.

Nadella began his career at Sun Microsystems as a member of its technology staff before joining Microsoft in 1992. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1997.

In 2014, Nadella followed his predecessors Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to become the new, and third, CEO of Microsoft.

Under Nadella, the company has revised its mission statement to “empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more”. He has also orchestrated a cultural shift at Microsoft by emphasising empathy, collaboration, and a “growth mindset”.