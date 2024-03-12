Microsoft CEO aims for speech to inspire Thais to apply tech advances
Satya Nadella, the CEO of US-based technology giant Microsoft, is coming to Bangkok to offer the lofty opportunity for every organisation to apply advances in technology.
According to the Microsoft website, Nadella will make his keynote speech on March 21 during the “Microsoft Build: AI Day” event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC).
“Nadella will talk about the new era of artificial intelligence (AI), and the opportunity for every organisation in the region to apply advances in technology to shape what comes next for them, for Bangkok, Thailand and for society more broadly,” the corporate website notes.
This will be Nadella’s second visit following a 2016 trip in which he announced Microsoft’s commitment to support and boost the potential of Thai developers in the “Microsoft Thailand Developer Day” event.
People may have their eye on the collaboration between Microsoft and the Thai government on driving Thailand further forward in the digital era, focusing on data centres, the Cloud, AI and sustainability.
The first phase of this collaboration is setting up an AI Centre of Excellence to enhance the government’s projects that would benefit from AI support.
Satya Nadella, age 56, was born in Hyderabad, India. He received a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka in 1988, and a Master’s degree in computer science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1990.
Nadella began his career at Sun Microsystems as a member of its technology staff before joining Microsoft in 1992. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1997.
In 2014, Nadella followed his predecessors Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer to become the new, and third, CEO of Microsoft.
Under Nadella, the company has revised its mission statement to “empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more”. He has also orchestrated a cultural shift at Microsoft by emphasising empathy, collaboration, and a “growth mindset”.