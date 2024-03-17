A new app enables farmers plan agricultural activities during a drought

The Crops Drought application allows farmers to follow the drought situation, damage to crop, soil moisture, weather forecast and drought-prone areas up to four months in advance. Drought risk assessment can be shown in provinces, river basins and irrigation areas.

The model offers a 92.9% accurate forecast for sugarcane, 81.9% for rice, 77.7% for corn and 73.7% for cassava and 75% accuracy in overall agricultural crop damage forecast.

The application improves on a previous model to assess areas at risk of drought and damage to agricultural crops, which was introduced in a collaboration between the department and relevant agencies, Anchalee explained.