Soaring rice price brings hope to Thai farmers trapped between debt and drought

Working swiftly on a hot August day, farmers in Chai Nat some 200 km (124 miles) north of Bangkok burn the fields from a previous harvest to prepare for the next.

In normal times, there are two main rice planting seasons within a year, and in the middle of the year, farmers refrain from planting to conserve water. However, this year, Sripai Kaeo-eam has managed to squeeze in a third planting cycle in order to increase her rice production.

"Right now, I've been dreaming of getting 10,000 to 20,000 baht ($281 - $563) per tonne,” said Sripai, a farmer in central Chai Nat province, pointing to her green paddy seedlings only a few inches tall.

"That's why we have to hurry. We (farmers) are barely looking at each other as we've all been busy," she added.