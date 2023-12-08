The world is still a long way from net-zero carbon emissions: experts

Apart from the impact on the economy, he said climate change is now reverberating in daily life and this is enabling more people to seek ways to cope with this challenge.

Despite a strong commitment to set up a climate fund, he pointed out that the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates is going to be difficult as most of the global community is calling for a fossil fuel ban.

“It is clear that the world is lagging behind in its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow climate change,” he said.

The ambassador said Thailand and other parts of the world are seeing the consequences of climate change, such as heat waves, flooding, drought and uneven climate patterns. He added that women were more affected by climate change than men.