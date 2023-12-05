Indonesia becomes largest importer of Thai rice

Thailand’s rice exports from January to October totalled 6.92 million tons worth $3.96 billion (139.80 billion baht), up 11.4% and 24.7 % year on year respectively. The top five importers were Indonesia, the US, South Africa, Iraq and China.

“The demand for rice is likely to increase due to drought and El Niño's impact on rice production,” Naphinthorn said. “Concerns about food security have pushed many countries to import rice to meet domestic demand.”

To increase exports and promote Thai rice among new consumers, he said Thailand needs to accelerate its development of rice species, focusing on boosting competitiveness and meeting consumers’ demands.

Farmers should seek guidelines to deal with climate change and follow government agencies’ water management measures to mitigate the impact of drought, he added.