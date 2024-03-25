AI to shake up all sectors, all jobs: BitKub CEO

Furthermore, the democratisation of computing has already begun, according to Watson Peerapattarapong, the Thailand country manager for Amazon Web Services. As more and more computational power moves to the “cloud”, it is becoming less and less crucial to pour investment money into advanced computer systems, lowering the barrier of entry for small and medium enterprises.

Whether big or small, AI and web3 technologies can be expected to accelerate and level the playing field. “Every aspect of my business is looking to integrate AI,” said Phawut Pongpittayaphanu. Some departments, like accounting, could greatly streamline their workflows using robotic process automation (RPA), added Phawut.

Concurrently, SMEs should look to build, buy and borrow AI technology to integrate into their business, said Supachai Pajiyanont, founder of RISE. However, given the scale of AI transformation, there are concerns about the privacy and ethics related to AI, with large amounts of data being used, in addition to employment concerns.