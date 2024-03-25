AI to shake up all sectors, all jobs: BitKub CEO
Artificial Intelligence is on course to revolutionise the labour market as it props up new skill sets, while rendering older ones obsolete.
Speaking at an event hosted by Krungthep Turakij, The Nation’s sister paper, BitKub CEO Jirayut Supsrisopa spoke of the radical changes coming to the jobs market with the introduction of AI.
With tools like ChatGPT or Co-pilot, traditional, monotonous skillsets are primed to be automated. This would not be limited to jobs like data entry or coding, but also higher network skills like business consultancy, analysis, or even his own job as an executive, Jirayut added.
Furthermore, the democratisation of computing has already begun, according to Watson Peerapattarapong, the Thailand country manager for Amazon Web Services. As more and more computational power moves to the “cloud”, it is becoming less and less crucial to pour investment money into advanced computer systems, lowering the barrier of entry for small and medium enterprises.
Whether big or small, AI and web3 technologies can be expected to accelerate and level the playing field. “Every aspect of my business is looking to integrate AI,” said Phawut Pongpittayaphanu. Some departments, like accounting, could greatly streamline their workflows using robotic process automation (RPA), added Phawut.
Concurrently, SMEs should look to build, buy and borrow AI technology to integrate into their business, said Supachai Pajiyanont, founder of RISE. However, given the scale of AI transformation, there are concerns about the privacy and ethics related to AI, with large amounts of data being used, in addition to employment concerns.
Meanwhile, Thai firms have also started developing domestic AI technologies. Energy conglomerate PTT are developing their own AI models for internal use, for example. The language model will be capable of handling a wide array of tasks from taking down meeting minutes to crunching the numbers from offshore oil rigs.