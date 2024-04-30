Huawei sees big potential in ASEAN’s shift to digital economy

Chen Lei (Leo Chen), president of Enterprise Sales for the Chinese technology giant Huawei, said on Monday that this leadership is thanks to Asia-Pacific’s readiness to adopt AI. The value of the AI market has the potential to reach US$87.6 billion (3.24 trillion baht) by 2028 compared to $22.1 billion in 2022. Chen was speaking at a seminar at Bangkok’s Centara Grand Hotel.

“Many countries in the region, like Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia, are introducing national AI strategies and action plans for a digital and intelligent future,” he said, adding that the region’s advanced intelligent economy could be valued at $18.8 trillion by 2030.

He noted that digital and intelligent infrastructure, which includes the development of network, storage, computing and cloud, is necessary to accelerate industrial intelligence and boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific digital economy.

“One of the keys is that AI can store, evolve and process data efficiently and accurately,” he said. “We also firmly believe that the region’s rollout of digital and intelligence infrastructure will determine where to move up in the global intelligence era.”