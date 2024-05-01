Microsoft CEO vows to help develop Thailand’s digital economy

The commitments build on the company’s memorandum of understanding with the Thai government to envisage the nation’s digital-first, AI-powered future.

A new data-centre region in Thailand will follow growing demand for cloud computing services in the country from enterprises, local businesses, and public sector organisations, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella said during a speech at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

He affirmed that it will also allow Thailand to capitalise on the significant economic and productivity opportunities.

Nadella said the company also committed to providing AI skills for 2.5 million people in the ASEAN region, which is expected to benefit more than 100,000 individuals in Thailand, including tourism-sector personnel and government IT (information technology) officials.

He added that the company was also collaborating with the National Cyber Security Agency to provide information on Internet safety, cyber threats and vulnerabilities in a bid to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity in the AI era.

“Thailand has an incredible opportunity to build a digital-first, AI-powered future,” he said. “Our new data-centre region, along with the investments we are making in cloud and AI infrastructure, as well as AI skilling, build on our long-standing commitment to the country – and will help Thai organisations across the public and private sector drive new impact and growth.”