Thailand\'s first silicon chip plant to commence operations in 2 years

The project, with an initial investment of 11.5 billion baht, is set to commence production within two years, serving growth in power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and energy storage systems.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the BOI, led a delegation to Lamphun Province on September 20 to monitor the progress of the wafer fabrication investment project. The venture, operating under FT1 Corporation Ltd (FT1), received BOI approval in February and was issued a promotional card last August.
"The BOI has been working closely with the company to support the implementation of various stages. The project is currently in the process of designing the factory and preparing to start construction in the Saha Group Industrial Park area," he said.
The factory is expected to take about two years to build and install machinery, with production slated to begin in the first quarter of 2027. FT1 will benefit from technology transfer from a leading South Korean chip manufacturer to produce 6-inch and 8-inch silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.
Narit highlighted the unique features of SiC chips.
"These chips can withstand high current and heat, making them suitable for use in electronic devices that control the conversion of electrical energy, such as servers in data centres, inverters, and electric charging devices for electric vehicles," he stated.
He also explained why Thailand was chosen for this project, citing its status as a neutral country with low geopolitical risk, as well as its competitive costs and capacity for future production expansion.
"Additionally, Thailand has high-quality infrastructure, stable electricity, potential for clean energy, and high-quality personnel," he added. "We also have good government support measures and rapidly growing EV, energy storage system, and data centre industries."
The project is a milestone for Thailand's semiconductor industry.
"This chip manufacturing investment project will be an important step in elevating Thailand's position in the upstream semiconductor industry," Narit said.
He added that the project would create jobs, develop science and technology personnel through cooperation with Thai universities, and encourage Thai businesses to enter the semiconductor supply chain.
"This will lead to the development of an advanced electronics ecosystem, which will help attract other leading electronics manufacturers to invest in Thailand," he stated.