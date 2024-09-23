Thailand\'s first silicon chip plant to commence operations in 2 years

The project, with an initial investment of 11.5 billion baht, is set to commence production within two years, serving growth in power electronics for electric vehicles (EVs), data centres, and energy storage systems.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary general of the BOI, led a delegation to Lamphun Province on September 20 to monitor the progress of the wafer fabrication investment project. The venture, operating under FT1 Corporation Ltd (FT1), received BOI approval in February and was issued a promotional card last August.

"The BOI has been working closely with the company to support the implementation of various stages. The project is currently in the process of designing the factory and preparing to start construction in the Saha Group Industrial Park area," he said.

The factory is expected to take about two years to build and install machinery, with production slated to begin in the first quarter of 2027. FT1 will benefit from technology transfer from a leading South Korean chip manufacturer to produce 6-inch and 8-inch silicon carbide (SiC) wafers.

Narit highlighted the unique features of SiC chips.