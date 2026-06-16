New Moon race is about who can build and stay

China looks to build with the Moon’s own soil

While NASA is focusing on infrastructure and mission architecture, China is working on one of the most difficult problems in lunar construction: how to reduce dependence on materials sent from Earth.





Chinese researchers have prepared fibres made from lunar soil and sent experimental samples to the Tiangong space station aboard the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft, according to Xinhua. The samples are being tested on an extravehicular exposure platform to assess whether they can withstand space conditions, including high vacuum, intense radiation and extreme temperature changes.

The work is being led by researchers from the College of Materials Science and Engineering at Donghua University in Shanghai. The team heated lunar soil until it melted and then drew it into fine fibres, drawing on similarities between lunar soil and basalt.

Xinhua reported that the research team has worked on materials for extreme environments since 2016 and has developed a spinning device that can simulate lunar conditions, including high vacuum and microgravity.

The research was made possible after China’s Chang’e-5 mission returned lunar soil samples to Earth in 2020. Using just 0.5 grammes of lunar soil, the researchers were able to produce a fibre about three metres long and as thin as a human hair.

The possible applications are practical. Lunar-soil fibres could be woven into flexible construction materials, used to strengthen lunar concrete or act like reinforcement bars for structures built on the Moon.

However, the technology is still at the early verification stage. Researchers still need to test whether the fibres can survive the harsh lunar environment before they can be considered for real construction.

Moon race shifts from flags to foundations

The two approaches point to the same strategic challenge: returning humans to the Moon is only the beginning.

A lasting lunar presence would require transport, energy, mobility, communications, shelter and construction systems that can operate far from Earth. Sending all materials from Earth would be costly and difficult, which is why both space powers are looking at ways to build more efficiently on the lunar surface.

NASA’s approach is centred on phased infrastructure, commercial deliveries and international partnerships. China’s lunar-soil fibre research focuses on using local resources to support future construction.

Together, the developments show how the next stage of the Moon race is shifting from symbolic landings to practical survival. The question is no longer just who can reach the Moon, but who can build there and stay.

nasa.gov , Xinhua , CGTN