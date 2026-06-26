Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

Apple increases Mac prices in Thailand by up to 50,000 baht as rising DRAM and NAND costs driven by AI demand reshape global tech pricing

  • Apple has increased prices across its Mac lineup in Thailand, with hikes ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 baht on models including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Studio.
  • The price adjustment is attributed to a global surge in the cost of DRAM and NAND flash memory components.
  • This rise in memory costs is driven by high demand from AI data centers, which has tightened the supply for consumer electronics.
  • The price changes are part of a broader global strategy by Apple, not a move specific to the Thai market.

Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand

Apple has officially increased prices across its Mac product line in Thailand, with adjustments now visible on the Apple Store Online and Apple Store app.

The price revision affects nearly all major Mac categories, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac Studio, marking one of the most significant price adjustments in recent years.

The increases range from 5,000 baht to as high as 50,000 baht per device, depending on configuration.

Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

Price increases across Mac lineup

The updated pricing structure includes the following changes:

MacBook Neo

  • 256GB: from 19,900 baht to 24,900 baht (+5,000 baht)
  • 512GB: from 21,900 baht to 27,900 baht (+6,000 baht)

MacBook Air M5

  • 13-inch: from 36,900 baht to 44,900 baht (+8,000 baht)
  • 15-inch: from 44,900 baht to 54,900 baht (+10,000 baht)

MacBook Pro M5

  • 14-inch: from 56,900 baht to 69,900 baht (+13,000 baht)
  • 16-inch: from 92,900 baht to 104,900 baht (+12,000 baht)

iMac M4

  • from 44,900 baht to 52,900 baht (+8,000 baht)

Mac Studio

  • M4 Max: from 69,900 baht to 82,900 baht (+13,000 baht)
  • M3 Ultra: from 139,900 baht to 189,900 baht (+50,000 baht)

The Mac Studio M3 Ultra records the steepest increase, rising by 50,000 baht or around 36% from its previous price.

Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

Memory chip shortage drives global cost pressure

The price adjustment is not limited to Thailand, with reports indicating similar changes across multiple global markets.

Industry sources say the main driver is rising costs of DRAM and NAND flash memory, which have surged due to rapidly increasing demand from AI data centres and high-performance computing systems.

Chipmakers are prioritising high-end memory production for AI workloads, tightening supply for consumer electronics such as personal computers and laptops.

AI reshapes semiconductor economics

Analysts say DRAM and NAND prices have been rising steadily over the past year, creating sustained pressure on global hardware manufacturers.

For Apple, the impact is particularly significant in Mac devices, which use Apple Silicon architecture with unified memory systems that integrate RAM directly into processing performance.

This makes memory capacity a major cost driver, especially in high-end machines such as Mac Studio and MacBook Pro models that require large memory configurations.

Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

Broader global price adjustments expected

Reports from international media suggest Apple has adjusted Mac pricing across several global markets, including the United States, Europe and parts of Asia.

This indicates a structural pricing adjustment rather than a country-specific move, reflecting global component cost increases rather than local market conditions.

Thailand pricing change already in effect

The new Mac pricing in Thailand is effective immediately via Apple’s official online store and Apple Store app.

Retail partners are expected to gradually align their pricing with Apple’s revised structure in the coming period as the new cost framework is implemented globally.

Apple raises Mac prices across Thailand amid global memory cost surge

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