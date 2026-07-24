From software buyers to builders: The AI value proposition for Thai business owners

The economics, in the founders' numbers, “In the past, a large startup project in Silicon Valley might take close to a year and more than 20 people,” March said. “Now we can use AI, through coding assistants and natural language prompts, to drive the entire coding structure from beginning to end and finish in about two months.”

The academy estimates this approach can compress time-to-market by up to five times. This figure is based on the founders' professional practice rather than independent research.

“Before, if you had an idea for a piece of software, you had to reckon with the very high cost of hiring a development team,” March said. “Now, the cost of actually doing it has fallen enormously. AI is like a personal assistant that costs a few hundred baht a month, so you can keep testing new ideas until you find the one that works and genuinely pays.”

The founders outline three primary advantages for business owners: accelerated market entry with the flexibility to pivot without heavy sunk costs, full ownership of proprietary systems, and the automation of repetitive tasks.

The evolving role of human expertise Neither engineer suggests that professional expertise is becoming obsolete; rather, they argue that its focus is shifting.

“AI is like an assistant that works very fast, but what still needs people is setting the goal, designing the system and making the decisions,” Charlie said. “In the end, how much value the technology creates depends on how we design it to work.”

Prom adds that the curriculum also encompasses branding, product design, and long-term maintainability, ensuring that built systems remain operational rather than becoming abandoned code.

Course details SV Academy for Entrepreneurs and Business Owners is designed for owners without a programming background. The curriculum is structured around each participant’s specific business challenges rather than abstract theory. Participants are expected to build production-ready systems themselves, spanning inventory management, automated ordering, accounting, and workflow automation.

Positioning itself as an incubator and community rather than a traditional training vendor, the academy provides a process blueprint and a mentor network of international specialists, including PhD-level experts from Carnegie Mellon, who provide ongoing support after the course concludes.

The first class begins on September 2026. Details are at sv-academy.org/entrepreneurs.



SV ACADEMY AT A GLANCE